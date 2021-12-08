Even though we live in a great and wonderful community like Mt. Juliet, it doesn’t mean we should let our guards down or become complacent when it comes to using good personal safety measures and techniques.
If you think about it, not a day goes by that we don’t hear about a murder, rape, robbery, child abduction, assault or serious incident happening somewhere.
And we’ve all heard the statement “I didn’t think something like that could happen here,” or “I didn’t think stuff like that happened around here.” That is why we must always constantly prepare ourselves for the unexpected.
Being prepared and aware of your surroundings will better enable you to protect yourself from the unexpected. We must stay alert and pay attention to the people and activity around us.
Avoid trouble by not walking alone at night. If you choose to walk at night, pick well-lit and populated areas. It’s also a good idea to carry a cell phone and even a small stick to ward off possible attacks and stray animals.
If working after hours, request extra police patrols of your building. If carrying money to the bank from your business, request an escort to the bank for your deposit or a simple standby escort when leaving the building to make sure you make it to your vehicle safely. When approaching your car have the key in hand while paying attention to your surroundings.
Trust your instincts: don’t assume a false sense of security because you are either surrounded by people or in a remote area. If you think something is wrong, remove yourself from the situation immediately. Trust your gut feelings, if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Always play it safe.
Project confidence: walk as if you know where you are going. Stand tall, walk in a confident manner, and hold your head up. Keep your hands free and keep them chest high in heavy crowds.
In closing, we care about you, so please be careful out there.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.