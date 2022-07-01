We may not be perfect, but we are the most blessed country and citizens in the world.
When you think about the many blessings we have in our great and wonderful country it should make you proud, honored and thankful to be living in the greatest country on earth. We have challenges and always will, but we are indeed a better nation when we are united standing as one for our great country and for one another.
It’s sad and unfortunate that it sometimes takes a tragedy or momentous event to bring us closer together.
Another tragedy would be to lose sight of the big picture. The big picture of our country and its future. Our country and its citizens have a lot of hard work ahead of us and always will, but with teamwork and sincerity we can accomplish anything we set our hearts and minds to. So please remember there is only about 18 inches between our hearts and brains, and we always make better and wiser decisions when we use both together in all we do.
Our great soldiers who protect our country both locally and abroad and the fine men and women with our police and fire departments are to be commended and honored daily for the great service and many sacrifices they provide for us.
To our current and past military members, veterans, emergency service workers and medical personnel, thanks so much for all you do for us. Your selfless dedication and commitment to your fellow brothers and sisters and your country are appreciated more than you know.
In closing, we owe it to them to honor and think of them daily. So, when you see a soldier, veteran, nurse, doctor, police officer or firefighter please make sure you thank them for what they do for their community, country and fellow brothers and sisters. Make sure they know you love, pray and care for them and their families.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.