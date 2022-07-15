Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 91F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. High near 95F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: N @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4 mph
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 91°
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 92°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 42%
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 7 High
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
Humidity: 43%
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
Wind: SSE @ 2 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
Wind: SE @ 0 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
The members of the Kiwanis Clubs of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are asking all churches in Wilson County to help observe the Kiwanis Day of Prayer For Schools on Sunday, July 31.
This is the 24th annual observance. The new school year in Wilson County is scheduled to start the following day.
The purpose of A Day Of Prayer For Our Schools is to unite the entire community in prayer to ask God to keep the children safe as they begin a new school year.
For additional information about this community service project, please contact any member of the Kiwanis Club.
