The members of the Kiwanis Clubs of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are asking all churches in Wilson County to help observe the Kiwanis Day of Prayer For Schools on Sunday, July 31.

This is the 24th annual observance. The new school year in Wilson County is scheduled to start the following day.

The purpose of A Day Of Prayer For Our Schools is to unite the entire community in prayer to ask God to keep the children safe as they begin a new school year.

For additional information about this community service project, please contact any member of the Kiwanis Club.

