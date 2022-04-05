Based on stories told by the speakers at the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon’s “celebrity roast” of Dr. Paul Stumb, the Cumberland University presidents could have had a successful career as a NASCAR driver.
Stumb was the “honoree” at the Kiwanis Club’s first celebrity roast with an audience of nearly 230 of Stumb’s family (including his 87-year-old parents), friends and Cumberland staff at the Capitol Theater last Thursday night.
Some of the proceeds for the sold-out event will go to the Wilson County Library system. The rest will be distributed by the Kiwanis Club to CASA of Wilson County, Books from Birth and Christmas For All, according to Kiwanis Club member John Bryan. The event raised about $13,000, Bryan said.
The Wilson County Library Board had hosted the event for more than 30 years as a fundraiser for the county’s libraries. It announced last year that it would no longer hold the event and the Kiwanis Club stepped in as the organizer.
For about an hour last Thursday, Lebanon First United Methodist Church Pastor Ryan Bennett, WANT-FM radio station owner Susie James and longtime Cumberland Board of Trust member Sam Hatcher described Stumb’s leadership style, driving habits and vacations with Stumb and his wife, Cristy.
Bennett, the pastor at the church the Stumbs attend, used what he called Stumb’s standard public speaking outline as his guide – start with a bad joke, include some historical, inspirational quotes, and then throw in an obscure fact.
James, a member of the Kiwanis Club for nearly 30 years, also mentioned Stumb’s sense of humor.
“For being one of the smartest and most educated people I know, he knows only four jokes,” James said.
Hatcher was the final speaker before Stumb was given a chance to respond. Hatcher’s description of being a passenger in a car driven by Stumb on Nashville’s highways seemed to rival the most buckle-your-seatbelt tight roller coaster at any amusement park.
“But the car he drives is one provided by Wilson County Motors with dealer plates on the back, and Paul says everyone will think W.P. Bone is driving,” Hatcher said.
Stumb spoke for the final 20 minutes of the event to give his version of the stories told about him.
“This was a lot of fun tonight,” Stumb said after the event ended. “We have a wonderful community here in Lebanon and when a great group of people get together like that, good things happen.”
Middle Tennessee Electric was the headline sponsor. Wildberry Café catered the meal. Other sponsors included CedarStone Bank, First Freedom Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, THW Insurance Services, LLC, Clayborn’s Bakery, Eddie Callis and Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Pinnacle Bank.