The inaugural “Kiwanis Club Celebrity Roast” is set for Thursday, March 31 at Lebanon’s Capitol Theater.
The Kiwanis Club of Lebanon announced last year the club’s plans to “take-over” the annual Wilson County Library Roast, a 30-year fund-raiser for the library system in Wilson County, as the 75-year-old civic club’s major fundraiser.
“We are excited to present the first ever Kiwanis Club Celebrity Roast, and this year’s honoree is Dr. Paul Stumb, the president of Cumberland University,” announced Veronica Anderson, President of the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon said in a news release.
The event will be catered by Wildberry Café with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater.
“I am honored to be the honoree for the Kiwanis Club’s inaugural roast. This is a great tradition started by the Library Board and I am happy the Kiwanis Club has chose to keep it going for years to come,” Stumb said in the news release.
“We are excited about this year’s event and ticket sales are going great. Admission is $60 and includes a great meal and a great show,” said John B. Bryan, Master of Ceremonies for the event and long-time Kiwanian.
Those scheduled to roast Stumb, are Sam Hatcher, a long-time member of the Cumberland University Board of Trust and retired newspaper owner/publisher; Susie James, Kiwanian, owner of WANT-FM and neighbor of the Stumbs; and Ryan Bennett, Lead Pastor at Lebanon’s First United Methodist Church.
Tickets are available at C&D Rocky Top Realty, 1330 W. Main St. in Lebanon. All proceeds benefit the Wilson County Library and Kiwanis Children Projects.