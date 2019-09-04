Terri Barton always smiles and inspires in her art classroom at Lakeview Elementary School. Here she is with third graders working on their sun projects. Pictured with Barton are equally smiling (from top left) Kimberly Hampton, Finley Russell, and Eli Dungan. Liam Koehn is partially pictured on far right, busily drawing during the 45-minute, once a week class.