Fifth grade students at Lakeview Elementary School recently became songwriters when they worked with professional singer/songwriter Daisy Sellas.
“It all started when I took a professional training course from the Country Music Hall of Fame in July of 2019 on their Words and Music Songwriting Project and began looking forward to using the program with my students,” said LES music teacher Rachel Stoltz.
She began the project at Lakeview in January with fifth-grade music classes. The students learned about parts of a song, rhyme schemes, song styles and topics, Stoltz said, adding the students studied classic examples of lyrics from Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and The Beatles.
Some classes co-wrote songs together as a group, others wrote songs individually or with a few partners.
Last month Sellas came to Lakeview to perform her versions of a selected few students' songs, Stoltz said. “She set the lyrics to music and accompanied herself on the guitar. The songs ranged from blues style to acoustic country and rock.”
A total of 102 students were involved in the project, with close to 100 songs written, Stoltz said. A few of the chosen song, including “Dog,” written by Liam Dickey, “Walking on the Water,” written by Rylan Clark, and “It Will Get Better,” written by a class of 21 students including Jack Fly.
Fly, speaking about cowriting a song with his class, said, "there was some disagreeing between us but some parts we said OK, yeah, that's good, we should put that in.
Dickey said he enjoyed hearing his song sung, noting "(My song, ‘Dog’) sounded better sung than it did on paper."
Sellas said she was very impressed with the quality of songs generated by the students.
"I love working downtown and performing fun songs every day, but to me there is nothing more fulfilling than my work with the Words and Music Program at the [Country Music Hall of Fame] and their various outreach programs,” Sellas said. “Watching the creative spark light up in these kids when they hear their words sung back to them — it’s like I’m looking at and shaping the next generation of artists, and that’s the most beautiful thing in the world."
The project lasted about three months.
Stolz said she was “surprised at how almost every idea a student proposed for a song was universally accepted and students themselves were surprised to see their ideas reciprocated by their classmates, validating their feelings that can sometimes be considered taboo to talk about - betrayal of friends, going through change, feeling intense sadness, or losing family members.
“I have found as a musician myself that music is a fantastic tool for processing and making peace with emotions and life experiences, and I am so glad that my students are getting that same option.”
“It Will Get Better”
Written by 21 fifth-grade students at Lakeview Elementary School
Verse
The days pass by
Then we had to say goodbye
It just feels so strange
Going through all this change
Chorus
Sometimes you will have pain
But you will gain
Strength and faith in yourself
Things will be tough
And you’ll feel like you’ve had enough
But you will get stronger
Even if it takes longer
Its intense
It takes experience
But it will get better
Verse
I am not yet old
I don’t know what the future holds
I just started my path
And I can’t turn back
Bridge
This could make you even stronger
Hold on a little while longer
Other people can make it hard
Just don’t let down your guard
Yeah times may get tough
Just know you’re always enough
“Nomad”
Written by fifth-grade students at Lakeview Elementary School
Verse 1
The first time we met we trusted each other
not to betrayed by one another
I thought you were a true friend
until the very end.
Chorus
Losing a friend
It’s too hard to mend
Feeling sad
Like a nomad
Verse 2
Fake friends make sadness
Sadness makes madness
I’m so mad, I am sad you take me
Apart but you’ll never be free
Verse 3
My heart is filled with pain
Why does it always rain
When you are gone
I was just a pawn