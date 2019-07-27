Lakeview Elementary School is gearing up for this school year in a big way, with nearly 100 percent of its teachers giving up two days of summer break this month to take part in an intensive professional development session.
Lakeview’s faculty and administrators participated in a two-day, non-mandatory session that included instructional training in reading and math.
Principal Tracey Burge said the school has 38 certified positions, not counting herself and the assistant principal. On the first day of training there were 35 participants and 38 on the second day.
“I am impressed by the number of our teachers that participated in the training, considering their attendance was not required, and it was during their summer break,” Burge said.
Wilson County Title 1 coordinator and teacher Amy Gullion and district Math Coach Stephanie Pugh led the session.
“Stephanie Pugh has been our math coach for the district, but decided this year she wanted to go back into the classroom,” Burge said. “She used to teach at WA Wright and always had outstanding growth scores with her students. She’s a top-notch educator.”
Fifth grade math and science teacher Whitley Oglesby said on the first day the group met as a whole to discuss grading strategies to ensure they were practicing the same strategies throughout all grade levels.
“Also, we looked deeper into data,” she said. “We were able to keen in on what strategies worked and what strategies we could improve on.”
The second day the teachers broke into groups based on the subject they teach.
“Stephanie led the math session,” Oglesby said. “She relayed information she gained from the state training. I found it very beneficial and will use the tools I learned in my classroom. I am looking forward to getting back in the classroom and meeting my new students.”
Tammy Jones has been teaching computer lab for 13 years at Lakeview. This year’s she going to teach first grade.
“I am switching grades this year and the sessions helped me get a look at what is expected of my students and how to help my students reach those expectations,” she said.
Jones echoed Oglesby’s excitement about yet again returning to classes.
“Many of our teachers are already getting prepared for the new school year during the month of July,” she said. “So, having these two professional development days helps us to come together and go over policies that our school has and get a hands-on look at some teaching concepts that will help us at the beginning of the school year.”
Teachers return to school July 29 and students start class Aug. 1.