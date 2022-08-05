Incumbent Lauren Breeze, running as an Independent, retained her Wilson County Commission District 18 seat Thursday night, beating State Republican Executive Committeewoman Terri Nicholson, 461 votes to 435.
Nicholson was elected to the state Republican Executive Committee.
In other contested races, incumbent Republican Robert Fields beat Independent Michelle Newton, 474 votes to 356 for the District 1 seat.
Republican Beth Bowman beat Independent Kevin Graves 578 votes to 303 for the District 6 seat.
In District 9, Republican Blake Hall beat Independent Luke McPeak and incumbent Sara Patton, also an Independent candidate. The results were Hall, 411; McPeak, 274 and Patton, 242.
In the District 15 race, incumbent Chris Dowell, an Independent, kept his seat, overcoming Republican Kevin Mack 354 votes to 311.
District 21 incumbent Mike Kurtz, an Independent, beat Republican Reece Dowell 182 votes to 130.
Republican and incumbent Wendell Marlowe beat Independent Matt Wilson 368 votes to 183 to keep his District 22 seat.
Republican Tyler Chandler, the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s public information officer, was running unopposed for the District 10 seat.
In other non-contested races, Rick Brown (District 2), Bobby Franklin (District 3), Chad Barnard (District 4), Jerry McFarland (District 5), Terry Scruggs (District 7), Kevin Costley (District 8), John Gentry (District 11), Haskell Evans (District 12), Jeremy Hobbs (District 13), Tommy Jones (District 14), Diane Weathers (District 16), Rusty Keith (District 17), William Glover (District 19), Glenn Denton (District 20), Jeremy Reich (District 23), Danny Clark (District 24) and Justin Smith (District 25) kept their seats. All are incumbents and ran as Republican candidates.