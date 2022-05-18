Starting Friday, July 1, the City of Lebanon Sanitation Department will be using new Routeware Fleet Automation software and technology to ensure that waste and recycling will be more efficient.
“It’s important that residents of the City of Lebanon know that sanitation routes will be changing on July 1, 2022,” City of Lebanon Sanitation Manager Martin Castor said in a news release. “Trash pick-up could be collected on a different day of the week, so everyone needs to check the map.”
Recycling pick-up days will remain the same for residents who participate in the recycling program.
“I appreciate the hard work of Utilities Director Margaret Washko and Sanitation Manager Martin Castor on this project,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in a news release. “Our Sanitation Department employees are those who serve every resident every week. The Lebanon City Council and I wanted to ensure they have the best technology to ensure we are serving the City of Lebanon residents most efficiently.”
The City of Lebanon purchased the Routeware Fleet Automation software and technology for an estimated $80,000 to make trash pick-up in the city more efficient and effective.
Each sanitation truck will contain a computer using software to map out the correct route for sanitation workers to complete all trash routes promptly. Additionally, adding cameras on all sanitation trucks to help crew members’ safety and assist the Sanitation Department with customer service and work performance.