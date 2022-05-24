Five of the new businesses to be located at the redeveloped Western Plaza Shopping Center in Lebanon were named in a news release from Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell’s office.
The businesses are Ross, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below and Buff City Soap. The Western Plaza is the former site of Kmart, which vacated the property at 1443 W. Main St. in 2019.
Construction for the redevelopment started this month, with a completion date scheduled by the end of 2022.
“The Western Plaza Shopping Center vitality is important to the sales tax revenue for the city of Lebanon. And our citizens need soft goods shopping with variety without having to leave our city,” Bell said in the news release. “I appreciate the Lebanon City Council’s approval of the incentive package to move this project forward and Drinkard Development’s commitment to improving the shopping center.”
Last month the city council approved a $200,000 Economic Development Incentive to bring business back to the former Kmart shopping center.
The total redevelopment retail space is over 67,000 square feet. According to the news release, the businesses will generate $1.4 million in sales tax for Lebanon and Wilson County, create a combined 104 jobs and generate $45,649 in redevelopment property tax.
A few weeks after Bell took office at the end of 2020, he and Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston traveled to Alabama and met with Drinkard Development officials to let them know the importance of this property to Lebanon, Haston said.