The Lebanon City Council has approved a $15.8 million budget amendment to begin the construction of a sports complex on Highway 231, ushering in a new phase for youth soccer in Lebanon.
The city council approved the funds for the construction of the first phase of the park, which received only one bid, from Maryville-based Relyant Global.
The funds will cover five soccer fields with LED lighting, a walking trail, playground, parking, concession and restroom building and a pavilion.
City leaders prioritized soccer in the initial phase due to the ongoing safety concerns of playing on Lebanon Municipal Airport property.
“We think the priority of safety and making soccer first to get us off the airport made a lot of sense,” Wilson United Soccer Club President Bob Zenker said.
“The city soccer fields were built on Lebanon Municipal Airport property when airplane traffic operations were in the few thousands,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “In 2021, more than 60,000 takeoffs and landings were completed. We need a safer place for our kids to play soccer.”
The initial phase is likely to be the largest one because it includes building infrastructure for the other phases.
“We are excited that will be completed and hopefully make it easier for the phase two and three to be realized,” Zenker said.
Zenker said the club sees around 2,000 players a year in spring and fall leagues, which have about 150 teams each season. The current fields do not have lights, which sometimes limit the club.
“Being able to play on a larger flexibility with the lights is pretty fantastic for us. It will help us provide more opportunities to play soccer for the youth and adults in the county,” Zenker said.
Zenker said as a non-profit club, the club’s goals do not revolve around expanding the league and it would not be the focus with the new facility.
“That’s not our goal. Our goal is really more about accessibility and making it more available for our community,” Zenker said.
Zenker said the club would explore fundraising opportunities to enhance the complex, which is expected to be completed in about two years.
In 2019, the council agreed to purchase about 150 acres of land along Highway 231 just south of Stumpy Lane for about $2.5 million. The city selected Nashville engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions for the park’s design.
The firm delivered a $36 million estimate for construction of the entire park, which is expected to include baseball and softball fields. The estimate prompted city officials to construct the park in phases.