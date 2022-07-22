SOCCER image

Phase 1 of the proposed sports complex in Lebanon would include five illuminated soccer fields, one with an artificial surface.

The Lebanon City Council has approved a $15.8 million budget amendment to begin the construction of a sports complex on Highway 231, ushering in a new phase for youth soccer in Lebanon.

The city council approved the funds for the construction of the first phase of the park, which received only one bid, from Maryville-based Relyant Global.

