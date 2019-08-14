The Lebanon City Council has approved the bid for the renovation of the Crowell Lane and Leeville Pike intersection.
The council allocated about $1.6 million for the project, and the bid, along with the cost of the construction consultant and $100,000 contingency, came in under budget, according to Councilor Chris Crowell.
Crews have started utility relocation along Leeville Pike.
Lebanon Police said there were about 10 injury crashes at the intersection in 2018.
“My idea is to get this thing done by the end of this year, or early next year,” Crowell said.
Lebanon Engineering director Regina Santana has led the project for the city, which involved right-of-way acquisitions and utility relocations to bring the traffic signal and additional turning lanes to the intersection.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said last year that the state would partially fund the project.