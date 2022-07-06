The Lebanon City Council approved the lone bid for the construction of a sports complex near Highway 231 during its regular meeting last Tuesday night.
The group approved a $15.8 million budget amendment for the construction of the first phase of the park, which included the lone bid for the project by Maryville-based Relyant Global.
Relyant, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, was founded in 2006 and has developed projects in North America, the Pacific, the Middle East and Asia.
In 2019, the council agreed to purchase about 150 acres of land along Highway 231 just south of Stumpy Lane for about $2.5 million. The city selected Nashville engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions for the park’s design.
The firm delivered a $36 million estimate for construction of the entire park, which is expected to include baseball and softball fields and more. The estimate prompted city officials to construct the park in phases.
“We sure have vetted this. We have talked about every which way to Sunday and what is the best, most fiscal responsibility for our city. We have had several plans done,” Councilor Camille Burdine said. “I do feel like that this is the plan that we must start with.”
Phase 1 will include five soccer fields with LED lighting, a walking trail, playground, parking, concession and restroom building and a pavilion.
The city utilized funding from the American Rescue Plan, storm water and general funds and a bond.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said earlier this year that safety was a major factor in the desire to move soccer from land owned by the Lebanon Municipal Airport to Highway 231.
“The city soccer fields were built on Lebanon Municipal Airport property when airplane traffic operations were in the few thousands,” he said. “In 2021, more than 60,000 takeoffs and landings were completed. We need a safer place for our kids to play soccer.”
Representatives of Relyant said the actual construction of the fields will be subcontracted out to Athletic Construction, Inc. of Oakwood, GA.
Bell said he hopes construction is completed in 2024.
“It will be a good location and one that, hopefully, we can reap the benefits from a youth standpoint, as well as an economic standpoint, over the years,” Councilor Chris Crowell said. “Appreciate everyone being involved in that and look forward to great times and great memories being made there, as well.”