An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Lebanon attorney accused of misappropriating more than $250,000.
Based on the indictment by the Wilson County Grand Jury, Jennifer Porth, owner of Porth Law, was charged with one count of theft over $250,000 following the investigation, which focused on records from January 2014 to January 2021.
Porth Law primarily focused on divorce and family law. She also served as a court appointed conservator to handle the financial affairs of clients who were mentally incompetent or physically incompetent and served as an administrator of decedents’ estates.
In those capacities, Porth maintained and controlled client funds in trust accounts.
Comptroller investigators determined that Porth misappropriated at least $254,047 from multiple clients.
The misappropriations included $220,800 in direct cash withdrawals from 10 separate conservator and probate accounts and $22,895 in transfers made from client accounts into her personal bank account.
Porth also transferred $10,352 between separate conservator and probate accounts in an apparent attempt to conceal the shortages in various client accounts.
Investigators found no supporting documentation in Porth’s files or court files that supported the withdrawals and transfers and noted that Porth prepared an annual accounting that she filed with the court that did not include the cash withdrawals she had made from the account.
Investigators said the neglect to include the transfers had the effect of misleading the court about the financial condition of the estate to conceal her misappropriation.
Investigators said since the case involved a substantial monetary loss to multiple victims, Porth posed an ongoing risk to the public.
Last week the Supreme Court of Tennessee temporarily suspended Porth’s license.
Porth is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases and shall cease representing existing clients by Sept. 10.
The suspension remains in effect until lifted or modified by the Supreme Court.