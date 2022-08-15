An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Lebanon attorney accused of misappropriating more than $250,000.

Based on the indictment by the Wilson County Grand Jury, Jennifer Porth, owner of Porth Law, was charged with one count of theft over $250,000 following the investigation, which focused on records from January 2014 to January 2021.

