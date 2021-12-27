J. Clayborn’s Bakery co-owners Brittany Pickler Kimble, Brooke Pickler and Connie Pickler shed tears as they addresses their employees for the final time before the popular bakery permanently closed on Christmas Eve.
Lynell O’Reel takes a photo of her family eating at J. Clayborn's Bakery for the final time last Friday. The restaurant closed permanently that day after more than six decades of operation.
J. Clayborn’s Bakery employee Tabitha Jenkins takes an order from a customer.
Guests fill J. Clayborn’s Bakery in Lebanon on Christmas Eve, the final day the decades-old bakery and eatery was open.
J. Clayborn’s server Kat Cothron smiles as she takes an order on the final day that the bakery was open.
Hundreds of customers flocked to J. Clayborn’s on Christmas Eve as the bakery on West Main Street in Lebanon opened its doors for the final time.
“Bittersweet. I think that’s the only words to describe right now,” J. Clayborn’s co-owner Brittany Pickler Kimble said.
Kimble co-owns the business with her sister, Brooke Pickler, and their mother, Connie.
The owners announced earlier this month that they would close Christmas Eve, citing the demands of the business and a desire for the sisters to pursue other goals.
The sisters are the granddaughters of Johnnie J. Clayborn, who owned the bakery for many decades starting in 1960 when he became co-owner of Driver’s Bakery. In 1970, the bakery moved to West Main Street, where it operated next door to Baskin-Robbins.
“There’s joy and sadness,” Pickler said.
“We’re both excited for what’s next for both of us, but we’re really sad that we’re taking this from these people,” Kimble said.
“Most of these tears are about them,” Pickler said. “These people have become our families. They’re not customers. We don’t just serve them.”
“We serve each other,” Kimble said.
Lynell O’Reel visited the bakery to help give the establishment a proper good-bye celebration.
“We’ve been coming here for years. This has been our Saturday morning tradition. We come most Saturday mornings for breakfast. It’s like family,” said O’ Reel, who said her family always eats at the “big table” and places its order server Kat Cothron.
O’Reel said J. Clayborn’s has provided desserts and birthday cakes for several family occasions.
“It’s just a special place,” O’Reel said. “I told (family) we had to go on the last day. It’s a very sad day.”
The sisters said they could not have achieved any success without a dedicated staff and loyal customers.
“Thank you for helping us achieve our goals of making this place a special place for people in the community. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you to our employees and staff who are much more than that,” Kimble said.
“There’s no way we could’ve done this without our staff,” Pickler said.
J. Clayborn’s employee Tabitha Jenkins, who said the bakery was her first job, said she was sad to hear about the bakery closing, but understood the demand it is for the sisters.
“I know the community is going to miss it, but what’s important at the end of the day is their satisfaction with their lives and their happiness,” she said.