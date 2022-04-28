The Church of God Worship & Ministry Center in Lebanon has announced Rev. Andrew Eastes as the congregation’s new lead pastor.
Bishop Gordon Lee retired last week after 43 years at the church.
“I invited Brother Drew Eastes to bring the morning message at Lebanon Church of God Worship & Ministry Center 16 years ago. Today it gives me a great deal of pleasure to pass the torch to a young man who I have great respect for,” Lee said. “I welcome Pastor Eastes and his wife, Stepheny, and their sweet baby girl Allison. My plans are to work through the transition and lend support in every way I can. The church family has been extremely good to me, and I am sure will lend the same care to our new pastor and his family.”
Eastes spent 14 years as a full-time evangelist, preaching over 3,000 times in a wide range of cultural and denominational contexts. Most recently, he spent two years as the Executive Pastor at North Sparta Church of God in Sparta.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theology from Lee University and a Master of Divinity from Duke University. He is currently completing a Doctor of Theology at Duke, where he is specializing in preaching and worship. Stepheny is a licensed TESOL educator and an experienced children’s minister. She is also a graduate of Lee University.
“We are honored and excited to lead this great congregation. We also aim to love and serve this community to the best of our ability,” Eastes said.
The Eastes enjoy being outdoors, playing games, and cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers. Their daughter, Allison, is eight months old. They will be residing in Lebanon.