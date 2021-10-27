There are autograph collectors and there are baseball card collectors, and then there is Dr. Bill Littman, who has accumulated an astounding assortment of both.
Asked how many baseball cards he has, Littman, who has been practicing internal medicine in Lebanon since 1987, answered, “Maybe 100,000. I don’t know. When I get an item I really like, I may keep it a year or two and then later sell it or trade it for something I like better.
“I collect baseball, football, basketball, hockey, boxing and Olympic sports cards. Baseball and football are the major ones, but I also collect autographs and have about 45,000 on pictures, sports cards, baseballs, footballs and golf balls.”
Indeed, he possesses baseballs signed by actress Maureen O’Hara, comedian Jerry Lewis, singer Lena Horne and country music legend Loretta Lynn and golf balls signed by Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Jason Alexander, NASCAR driver Richard Petty and country singer Charley Pride.
Littman snared the majority of the autographs by writing letters to the athletes and celebrities. Approximately 40,000 of those autographs are on sports cards signed by baseball, football, basketball and hockey stars. He got some of those in person, typically at card shows where professional athletes make appearances and charge a fee for their John Hancock. The most Littman has paid for an autograph was $75 to Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.
The Lebanon physician grew up in a Chicago suburb with a family that rooted mainly for the White Sox.
“I was just an average kid. I played outside a lot and played a lot of sports and collected all kinds of things: stamps, coins, rocks, fossils, arrowheads,” said Littman, who bought his first pack of sports trading cards at the age of 9 or 10.
“The first cards I got were football cards. I remember opening the pack and getting a Dick Butkus card (Butkus is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973). The other kids and I opened up packs across from the school and we would look and see what each other got. I tried to get all White Sox players.
“My mom never threw my cards out as long as I kept them organized and out of the way. I kept them in shoe boxes. When I got too many, I gave them away,” recalled Littman, who still has 400 to 500 baseball cards he saved from childhood when Atlanta Brave slugger Hank Aaron was his favorite player.
“In Chicago I had an antique radio and could turn it on and hear the Atlanta station clear as a bell. I would stay up to listen to Hank Aaron hit home runs.”
Putting away boyish things for a time, he began collecting sports cards again in the mid-1980s.
“I’m not sure why I did,” he said. “I went to a few card shows in Chicago in 1985. Then in 1987 they had a card show at Cumberland University. That was the first time I set up. (Renting a table where he could sell or trade some of his cards with other collectors.) I still buy cards, mostly baseball. At first, I found it hard to get rid of my cards, but now I try to sell more than I get. I set up twice a month at the Nashville Sports Card and Collectible Show at Lighthouse Christian School in Antioch. It’s a fantastic show and draws hundreds of collectors.
“I don’t worry about quantity of cards so much as quality, so if I pick up two outstanding cards and a number of minor ones in a day, I’m satisfied. A lot of fun of going to card shows is sharing your passion with other dealers and other collectors.”
His wife, Melissa, added, “We used to do our only vacations going to card shows where he was getting autographs. Some of the players are so gracious, and there are some that couldn’t care less. There also are websites that tell you which players will sign cards if you mail cards to them. Some of the players sign and write down a Bible verse.”
As for why he goes after these small rectangular pieces of cardboard with a photo on one side and statistics on the other side, he said, “Collecting a card of player sometimes revives your childhood memories and how you enjoyed baseball growing up.”
Changes in card collecting
Millions of card collectors know the feeling, and in fact, baseball card collecting soared as a hobby after Covid-19 struck. Earlier this year, eBay reported that sports card sales increased by 142% last year over 2019 as over four million cards sold on its website.
Littman says he has observed several major changes in the hobby since he began in the mid-1960s.
“I see mostly older collectors and not many younger, and I see more big spenders. There is one consistency: most dealers are there to have fun,” he said. “And now cards are graded, and everything is so condition sensitive. It can cost $12 to have a card graded by the major grading companies. They were overwhelmed during Covid and so now it can cost $35 and up to have some cards graded.”
Collectors can mail their cards to grading companies like Beckett and PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) and for a fee will receive a grade which determines its value. During the pandemic the grading companies were overwhelmed with so many cards that they shut down for a time.
Littman enjoys his baseball cards tremendously, even after having a part of his collection stolen about 20 years ago.
“I was set up at a card show at a mall. I left the cards there overnight and came back the next morning and found about $75,000 worth of my cards had been stolen. They took complete cases. It bothered me a lot, and I tried hard to get the cards back on my own. I sent out information to other dealers at shows and told them what to watch out for,” he recalled.
“One night Melissa said, ‘Why don’t you pray?’ I resisted but then prayed earnestly that night, and the next day a box came in the mail with some of my stolen cards. After figuring out where they came from, I was able to get them all back.”
Said Melissa, “He called me at work, something he rarely does, and said, ‘I prayed, I prayed. I got the cards.’”
“It made me realize the power of prayer. It was a year later I learned God really did care about my cards but was using that as a tool to draw me closer,” said Littman, a deacon at Lebanon First Baptist Church.
Is there a single elusive card he would most like to add to his collection?
“I would like to have a Babe Ruth 1933 Goudey card or another 1930s Babe Ruth,” he said.
“One of my favorite things to do is send off a 1961 Yankee team card and try and get six or seven of them to sign it. I send it first to Bobby Richardson, and when I get it back, I send it to another player, and eventually I will get six or seven players.”
Over the past 20 years or so, Littman has written letters to more than 50 Negro League baseball players asking them not only to sign a card but also to respond to questions about their careers in the days when Blacks were not allowed to participate in Major League Baseball.
He shared part of the response he received from Don “Mule” Miles, who played for the Chicago American Giants from 1946 to 1949 and got his nickname after hitting two home runs in one game and somebody remarked, “He hits like a mule kicks.”
Miles told Littman in the letter, “I played baseball many years ago and had a wonderful time. We traveled by bus. We ate on the bus, slept on the bus and would get off the bus and play a doubleheader. There was very little time to practice. We won many baseball games and lost some, but never did I complain. I loved to play the game.”
The Littmans have three grown daughters. They played softball at Friendship Christian School and were coached by Bill when they played summer ball.
Among the fringe benefits of studying baseball cards and memorizing his favorite players’ batting averages, Littman has found his baseball knowledge serves him well when wrestling with insomnia.
“At night if I can’t sleep, I try to recall the lineups of baseball teams from the early ’70s,” said the collector, who also confessed, “I would never have dreamed I would still have interest in cards 50 years later.”