DrugFree WilCo donation

DrugFree WilCo's Tammy Grow and Julie Draper accept a $900 check from the Lebanon Beer Board during their most recent meeting. The groups have teamed up to help curb underage beer sales in Wilson County. 

 XAVIER SMITH

DrugFree WilCo recently received a $900 donation from the Lebanon Beer Board to help its mission of curbing drug and alcohol addiction and abuse in the county.

DrugFree WilCo, a drug addiction prevention coalition founded in 2018, is comprised of community volunteers that include students and law enforcement personnel who work to prevent and reduce drug misuse and addiction among youth and adults through education, communication and by creating awareness of resources in the county.

