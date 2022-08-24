DrugFree WilCo's Tammy Grow and Julie Draper accept a $900 check from the Lebanon Beer Board during their most recent meeting. The groups have teamed up to help curb underage beer sales in Wilson County.
DrugFree WilCo recently received a $900 donation from the Lebanon Beer Board to help its mission of curbing drug and alcohol addiction and abuse in the county.
DrugFree WilCo, a drug addiction prevention coalition founded in 2018, is comprised of community volunteers that include students and law enforcement personnel who work to prevent and reduce drug misuse and addiction among youth and adults through education, communication and by creating awareness of resources in the county.
The funds for the donation were from fees collected by the city through violations of its beer codes.
Brittany McDaniel, Lebanon Business Tax Coordinator, said the Lebanon Beer Board and DrugFree WilCo became more familiar with each other over the last couple of months.
“(DrugFree WilCo Chairperson Tammy Grow) came to a meeting one night and introduced herself and I immediately thought, ‘Oh no. Did we do something wrong?’ But she just told us about the group and wanting to work together to help stop underage beer sales and what resources they have available,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel and Lebanon Beer Board Chairman Ed Stanford have attended some DrugFree WilCo meetings in recent months to better understand the group and how they can work together.
The two groups, along with the Lebanon Police Department, have coordinated to identify businesses that make illegal beer sales to minors. The coalition has focused on point-of-sale systems, laws and regulations related to offenses and fines, as well as public acknowledgement of businesses that fail sting operations.
McDaniel said the city has also had conversations with Mt. Juliet officials about their handling of beer violations.
“We’re just trying to get on track with Mt. Juliet to not replicate but kind of get our ordinances similar,” McDaniel said. “That way if someone comes to Lebanon and they have a place in Mt. Juliet, it’s kind of uniform across the county.”