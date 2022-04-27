Lebanon Farmer's Market

Ethan Underwood shows off his family farm’s plentiful tomatoes at the Lebanon Farmer’s Market last year.

Kimberly Underwood was at last Friday’s opening day of the Lebanon Farmer’s Market with fresh picked strawberries and more late spring goodies from her farm in Watertown.

Underwood owns Underwood Farms and has been a vendor (and spokesperson) of the Lebanon Farmer’s Market for more than 15 years.

“Friday was our first open day here and we expect a huge season here at the market,” she said. “Last year was our biggest year ever and we expect this year will be even better.”

The market opened at its longtime site at 143 S. Maple St. about one block from the Lebanon Square. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“They have upgraded this site,” said Underwood. “We have a pavilion and a huge shade tree vendors set up under, as well”

Underwood Farms is one of about four regular, daily vendors found at the quaint market during the week. On Fridays and Saturdays more than eight vendors can be found, said Underwood.

“My booth has a garden variety,” she said. “We now have strawberries and early tomatoes; it augments each week.”

She also will sell blackberries, watermelon and peaches as the season progresses.

Evans Produce also set up early in the season with fresh meats (pork and beef) and turnip greens.

All I Knead’s Denise Compton will showcase fresh breads, pies, cakes and cinnamon buns.

There’s also a regular honey vendor there as well.

Evans Produce will sell decorative plants and Underwood brings sunflowers in season.

Sue Goins represents the Walker Farm at the market.

“We have been at the market for 30 years,” she said. “This season we bring our seedless tomatoes. Everything is growing really well, and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Underwood said this spring season has produced many future vegetables and fruits.

“There have been some cold nights,” she said. “But looking out on our fields, it’s going to be a fruitful and beautiful season.”

This market still has space for vendors. Applications are available at Lebanon City Hall. A season permit is available for $150. Daily permits are also available.

