The Lebanon City Council has approved the first step in bringing an estimated $900 million project to South Hartmann Drive.
At its meeting last week, the council approved a rezoning of about 125 acres of property on South Hartmann Drive for the potential Bartons Village development. The rezoning included downtown mixed use, medium-density residential and mixed housing.
The property is located on South Hartmann Drive south of Interstate 40, east of Physician’s Way and north of Bartons Creek Road.
Project representatives discussed the development with councilors earlier this month.
Casey Werner, director of land development for Suncrest Real Estate and Land which is the developer for Bartons Village, discussed the economic impact and cost of the project.
Werner said an economic impact study commissioned by Suncrest estimated the total project to exceed $900 million, which would include about $300 million of materials that will be purchased locally. He also estimated the city would receive about $7.4 million in annual property taxes and about $625,000 in annual sales tax from the development.
The rezoning allows for single-family and multi-family units, townhomes, some health care and medical services, animal care and veterinarian services, convenience commercial, food and beverage services and similar entities.
Prohibited uses include gas stations and residential if it falls in the airport overlay area.
Ryan Lovelace of Civil Site Design Group said the plans for Bartons Village match the city’s South Hartmann Gateway Overlay Plan, although preliminary and final plat plans will still need to be approved by the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon City Council.
“This is what you guys wanted to see in the city,” Lovelace told the councilors.