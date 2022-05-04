Sometimes seeing is believing.
Upperclassmen at Lebanon High School received an up close and personal look at a mock DUI car crash last Thursday in advance of Friday’s prom.
Organized by Drug Free WilCo’s Lebanon High Chapter of the Youth Prevention Coalition and led by Chapter President Ellie Denton, the simulation was planned, staged and carried out to spread a message of the dangers of impaired driving.
The multi-agency activity was conducted with the support of Lebanon High Principal Dr. Scott Walters.
Volunteers with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Police Department, the Lebanon Fire Department, Wilson Emergency Management participated in the mock crash, an activity that would have been impossible without the help of Hamblen’s Wrecker Service.
“Glenn Hamblen deserves a ton of credit for making this happen,” said Cpl. Matthew J McPeak, an SRO at Lebanon High. “He provided us with a wrecked car and transported it from his lot to LHS free of charge.
“The Lebanon High Chapter of Drug Free WilCo’s Youth Prevention Coalition also deserves a world of credit for their planning and execution of Thursday’s event. We had student actors (Rylee Taylor and Brence Millett) who both played the parts of injured occupants alongside LHS YPC members who played occupants and concerned onlookers.
This demonstration, which was the first mock DUI crash on the eve of a prom in Wilson County in several years, was aimed at preventing teen substance abuse and impaired driving. Junior and senior classes were brought out to witness how a wreck was handled and what it looked like up close.
“I was on hand to describe to students what they were seeing throughout the event, but it simply could not have been pulled off without the help of so many in our community and the school,” said McPeak.
“All in all, the event was received well by students and staff alike. I could not be prouder of this group of young people trying to make a positive change in their community and I am truly honored to be their club sponsor.”
Among the officers and others who helps make the mock crash possible were Officers Jake Smith and Matthew Maynard and Sgt. Kyle Wright with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
THP Trooper Ransom. WEMA EMS Chief Brian Newberry and Training Division Chief Shannon Cooper and Lebanon Fire Department EMS Division Chief Joe Simms and Lt. Josh Bryan.
“I could not be prouder of everyone who took part in Thursday’s mock crash,” said Drug Free WilCo’s Executive Director Tammy Grow.
“The experience was both realistic and visceral from the sight of injured classmates and the screams of others involved for their friends as well as informative to those that attended to get to see the anatomy of a crash scene and all the different parts that go into emergency services and their roles on a wreck site.”
Drug Free WilCo is a nonprofit organization that serves to end the opioid crisis in Wilson County and is composed of citizens and leaders of the community.