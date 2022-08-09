The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Wilson County Schools has received a $30,800 Perkins Reserve Grant to offer a Career and Technical Education Emergency Medical Responder certification program.
According to WCS CTE supervisor Bonnie Holman, “we will be partnering in collaboration with (Wilson Emergency Management Agency) to offer an Emergency Medical Responder industry credentials in our effort to help bridge the gap of certified emergency personnel in Wilson County.”
The class is a certification class where students can earn the entry level industry credential with hopes they continue upon graduation to earn their EMT credentials.
The district’s health science teachers at Lebanon High School will collaborate with WEMA to provide instruction, Holman said, adding ‘what I love about CTE is it allows students to learn by doing. They get to actually apply the things they learn in the classroom in a lab setting.”
LHS Health Sciences Educator Barbara Tomlinson said the Emergency Medical Certification may be granted to 17- and 18-year-old students once they have successfully completed the course and passed a state test. It has never been taught in the Wilson County School system with certification. More than 20 years ago, there was a program called First Responder that students could take and if they passed the state test they were certified as first responders.
Tomlinson, in her 29th year as a health Sciences Educator, said she looks “forward to team teaching this course along with one of the fine paramedics in Wilson County.”
Lebanon High School, along with other schools in the county, were teaching a noncertified course called Emergency Medical Services up until two years ago, Tomlinson said, adding, “it was an introductory course for those showing interest in the emergency medical field.
“While this was a noncertified course, many students went on to pursue careers in law enforcement, military, firefighting, EMS and emergency health care/nursing. Our then CTE Director Jake Hammond wanted a certifiable course taught in the community and was awarded grant money for the above course.”
WEMA Emergency Medical Services Brian Newberry said WEMA officials are “hopeful this program will gain the attention of high school students and interest them to pursue a career in EMS. Many high school students may be unsure of their career path, so we are hoping this class will allow them some basic knowledge and experience in Emergency Medical Services as a rewarding career helping others in a time of need.
“Even if they do not decide on a career in EMS, they will obtain life-saving knowledge they will always have and be able to utilize as a citizen. Regardless, we believe this is a win-win for the students, Wilson County, and the EMS profession.”
The course will be team taught with a paramedic and teacher and plans are for the course to be taught during the spring 2023 semester at LHS, she said. “Enough students have vocalized an interest in the course that there are already enough for a full class roster.”
The Perkins Reserve Grants totaled $2.9 million and were given to 44 school districts for the upcoming school year to support CTE programs across the state.