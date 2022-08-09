The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Wilson County Schools has received a $30,800 Perkins Reserve Grant to offer a Career and Technical Education Emergency Medical Responder certification program.

According to WCS CTE supervisor Bonnie Holman, “we will be partnering in collaboration with (Wilson Emergency Management Agency) to offer an Emergency Medical Responder industry credentials in our effort to help bridge the gap of certified emergency personnel in Wilson County.”

