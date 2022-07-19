Developers looking to build in Lebanon will be paying much higher fees for water and sewer services after the Lebanon City Council approved new and updated charges related to development.
The changes to the water and sewer fees came after city leaders searched for ways to address what they described as increased strains on the city’s systems as development continues to boom.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and Lebanon Utilities Director Margaret Washko said the fees would allow the city to prepare for current and future water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
Capacity fee increases for water and sewer were some of the largest of the increases.
The current water capacity fee is $350 per single-family unit, which will increase to $2,500, and the current $2,200 sewer capacity fee will increase to $4,500.
The fees for water and sewer line review will increase to $1,800 each from the current $300 rate.
Other fees include $600 for water and sewer availability study, $1,000 for new fire hydrants and subdivision water and sewer line construction inspection fees at $3.50 and $4.15 per linear foot, respectively.
The capacity fees will take effect July 26. Projects approved on or before July 26 will pay the previous fees until July 31, 2025. Water and sewer plan review fees take effect Sept. 1 and construction inspection fees take effect Aug. 1.
The increased inspection fees will help aide the city oversee construction projects. Washko said the city has faced situations when builders have been reluctant to correct errors identified by city staff, or issues caused by builders are identified after a certain time when the responsibility falls to the city.
Errors have included the exclusion of a sewer pump in a development and pipes laid in wrong locations.
“We have one full-time person and he’s just run ragged,” Washko said.
Washko said once piping is in the ground, the city re-inspects it in a year, which includes running a camera through the line. Once a problem, typically a sag, is identified, the contractor has 12 months to repair the issue.
Washko said there are occasions when city staff and builders disagree on issues.
City officials said they hope the additional field inspections during the construction process would identify issues quicker and prevent circumvention.
Lebanon Councilor Tick Bryan called the issue “ridiculous,” and suggested penalties for builders that knowingly don’t adhere to codes and regulations.
“We can’t trust obviously, so we need to provide our own and have them pay for it,” Bryan said.
“Having somebody, whether it’s a subcontractor of full-time employee or somebody separate, that is the city of Lebanon’s that inspects it and validates that what’s going in meets the city’s criteria and meets the design criteria helps to avoid that problem later,” Committee member Steven Jones said. “Most of these cities have to have it funded somehow.”