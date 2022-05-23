The Lebanon City Council provided updates on proposals to apply for millions in grant dollars that would allow for sidewalk and infrastructure improvements.
Mayor Rick Bell clarified a resolution on the May 17 meeting agenda that had not been printed correctly to reflect a proposal to apply for a competitive grant that would yield up to $50 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money.
Bell said the city had already been allocated a “non-competitive” sum of over $3.97 million in ARP dollars managed by the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation to be used for wastewater, stormwater and infrastructure projects.
The agenda did not include the proposal to apply for competitive funding, as the mayor explained to the four councilors in attendance. A motion to accept the new resolution failed.
Commissioner of Finance and Revenue Stuart Lawson confirmed that the item could be placed back on the agenda for consideration by the full council to avoid missing the grant application window, which kicks off in June.
The council approve applying for a $1 million Multimodal Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which will require a 5% local funding match, to add sidewalks along Jennings Avenue to the traffic signal at the intersection of Walmart and Lowes located on Highway 231 South.
“Any time we invest 5%, you know $50,00, and get a million, I’m all for that,” said council member Chris Crowell said after making the motion in favor of entering the application process.
The council also voted to begin accepting bids for sanitation department tipping fees, which are anticipated to rise over the next few years, according to Utilities Director Margaret Washko.
“In the first year, it’s a 50% increase in tipping fees, and it’s about $818,400, and then the total contract amount I anticipate with the growth that we’re seeing over the five years, it’ll be $4.5 million,” Washko said.
She said the department will be looking at the potential cost benefit of having a transfer station in the next fiscal year.
“It’s a huge expense for us,” said Washko on the rising fee costs.
Council member Jeni Lind Brinkman said that this issue would need to be pushed to the forefront of the council’s focus.
“It’s only going to increase further when Middle Point closes,” said Brinkman referring to the Rutherford County landfill. “It’s got to be put on a high priority list.”
Brinkman and council member Tick Bryan shared separate updates about two traffic lights that are to be located on Carver Lane and Cairo Bend as a result of road widening projects and The Preserve at Belle Pointe residential development.
Bryan said the road widening near Carver Lane is scheduled to begin next month and be completed by late February or early March of 2023, according to information he received from Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice. Brinkman informed residents in the audience of a traffic light to be installed at the intersection of Highway 70 and Cairo Bend Road.
“The poles are going up this week, and they’ll be bagged for a few weeks until the railroad completes their work on Cairo Bend, and once that’s connected and ready to go, we will then start to flash the signal for a week before its fully activated,” said Brinkman, who also mentioned the road widening and railroad track improvements to take place in the same area on June 4 and 5.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.