LaRandall Beard, a factory worker in Lebanon, won $1 million playing a Tennessee Lottery instant-ticket game on Monday, according to a news release from the lottery office.

Beard purchased a “Double Diamond Spectacular” ticket at the Discount Tobacco store on W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery, Beard claimed the prize accompanied by his sister and brother-in-law, and says he plans to begin some home improvements and invest his winnings.

A couple in Loudon also bought a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million on Monday. The number of Tennessee Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more now stands at 345.

