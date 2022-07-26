St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner Ricky Marcum (right), an Army veteran from Lebanon, recently toured the College Grove home with his daughter, Kimberly, and his grandson, Cameron. The taxes on the home are an estimated $221,000 and Marcum says he plans to sell it and move to Florida.
Lebanon resident Ricky Marcum said he saw a commercial about the works of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and said, “It really pulled my heart strings, got to me,” and on the spot, was motivated to buy a $100 ticket to help support the annual fundraiser.
Marcum, 62, an Army veteran and 22-year resident of Lebanon, didn’t even really think that his donation was associated with a drawing for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
But he ended up being the lucky recipient of the home built by Signature Homes in the Williamson County town of College Grove, said St. Jude spokesperson Mare Rote. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home has an estimated value of $850,000, Rote said.
Marcum jumped out of planes for the Army and got bad knees as a result. After his military service Marcum worked as a contractor and in remodeling until his knees gave out and he retired.
“I jumped out of too many airplanes,” he said.
He said the only thing he ever won in his life was a bike from Big Lots in the 1980s. He has two grown children, Kimberly and Ricky Marcum II.
Marcum said his son died from COVID last year and they lived together after the diagnosis.
“If he could have hung on, I really could have helped him after this windfall,” said Marcum. “We were never poor, but I worked really hard to have what we have. This is a Godsend.
“No parent with their precious kid with cancer should have to spend every penny to get life-saving help. I saw this commercial and realized what St. Jude does and it really got to me. So, I sent in $100.”
A couple of weeks ago, Marcum toured the home with his daughter and granddaughter, Cameron. However, winning a large prize like that can get complicated. Marcum said he has 90 days to pay taxes on the home, at a cost of about $221,000 at closing.
“I don’t have that kind of money,” he said. “Who does? But I have my lawyers on it and I think I can get a bridge loan to tide me over.”
Then, he plans to sell the home.
“I want to get a ‘winter’ home in Florida somewhere,” he said. “These winters here get so cold for my joints, and I’d love to overwinter in Florida. Now with all this heat, maybe I should pursue a home in Alaska for the summer.
“My plan and hope was to get a place for 55 and up in Florida. But now maybe I can upgrade a little when all the paperwork is done. Maybe get a little place by the ocean.”
His 83-year-old mom lives in Cincinnati, and they’ve always talked about a cruise to Alaska, Marcum said.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the larger fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The program launched in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1991 and has raised more than $575 million through hundreds of giveaways across the country. This is the eighteenth giveaway in the Nashville area.
This year’s campaign raised a record $1.7 million for St. Jude, according to Mare.
“Being a St. Jude winner is part of way something so much bigger,” Marcum said. “I’m thankful to God. For this to happen to a 62-year-old man is beyond. And they raise some much money for children with cancer.”