St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner Ricky Marcum (right), an Army veteran from Lebanon, recently toured the College Grove home with his daughter, Kimberly, and his grandson, Cameron. The taxes on the home are an estimated $221,000 and Marcum says he plans to sell it and move to Florida.

Lebanon resident Ricky Marcum said he saw a commercial about the works of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and said, “It really pulled my heart strings, got to me,” and on the spot, was motivated to buy a $100 ticket to help support the annual fundraiser.

Marcum, 62, an Army veteran and 22-year resident of Lebanon, didn’t even really think that his donation was associated with a drawing for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

