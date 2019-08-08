Lebanon resident Tom McConaghie, 66, recently won $25,000 through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and received one of the famous oversized checks and front door surprise visit from the company.
“I’m in shock. I never thought it was ever going to happen. You play these things for years and you don’t expect to win, but you keep playing anyways. If you don’t play, you don’t have a chance. I figured, ‘What the heck. You don’t have anything to lose,’ ” McConaghie said.
McConaghie, who has lived in Lebanon for 30 years, said he has played the sweepstakes for about 20 or 30 years, but decided to enter about four times a day starting this year. He said he would ask his wife, Marilyn, what she wanted to do with the money.
“My plans are basically what she says she wants to do with it.,” McConaghie said. “I’m thinking a new vehicle.”