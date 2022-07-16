Lebanon police arrested two Lebanon men last Saturday after they allegedly confessed to vandalizing headstones and graves in two cemeteries and property at a country club in the city.
Justin Emler, 31, and Jeremy Heaton, 23, each were charged with one count of vandalism over $60,000.
Police officials said the men vandalized more than 150 headstone markers in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The headstones were mainly toppled over, cracked and broken and detached from their bases.
“As someone who has family buried in both Cedar Grove Cemetery and Wilson County Memorial Gardens, I am angered by the vandalism that happened overnight,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, who also serves as city historian. “This was an act of vandalism against everyone who has family members there and our entire community.”
Cedar Grove began at its Maple Street location in 1846 and has more than 8,000 burials. The cemetery is the grave site for several historical figures, including former Tennessee Gov. William Bowen Campbell, Cumberland University co-founder Robert Caruthers and Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton, who has a statue erected in the Lebanon Square.
The City of Lebanon approved funds for the repairs and setting stones at Cedar Grove, Rest Hill and Greenwood cemeteries due to the March 2020 tornado and general deterioration.
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said the men also confessed to another vandalism incident at the Lebanon Country Club.