Alejandros Felton plays with his sons, Aiden, 7, and Allen, 5, following the official opening of the Cairo Bend Park last Wednesday. The park on the west side of Lebanon features a playground, nature walking trail and pavilion.
Lebanon residents have a new park on the west side of town after the official opening of the Cairo Bend Park was held last Wednesday.
The park, located at 85 Heatherly Way near Cairo Bend Road and Highway 70, sits on 16 acres donated by Goodall Homes, which also donated architecture, design fees and construction of the park in a public-private partnership.
The city appropriated $1 million toward the park in 2020.
Goodall Homes constructed The Preserve, which sits next to the park.
“Cairo Bend Community Park was built and designed for all the residents of Lebanon to enjoy,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Many thanks go to Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman, who worked diligently with Goodall Homes and the city to bring about this new park.”
Amenities include a playground, walking trail, covered pavilion, nature area and green space. Three more picnic shelters are planned to be constructed and paid by community sponsorships.
For more information about the park, call the City of Lebanon Parks and Recreation Department at (615) 449-0303.