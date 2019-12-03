Thousands lined Main Street last Sunday as the City of Lebanon kicked off the Christmas holiday season with its annual Christmas Parade, themed “A Hometown Christmas.”
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash served as the parade grand marshal, leading dozens of floats and hundreds of participants down Park Avenue, West Main Street and around the Lebanon Square. Ash and his wife, Marcia, made their way through the parade route via horse and buggy, reminiscent of the city’s early days in the spirit of the city’s 200th anniversary celebration.
Other city representatives participated in the city’s bicentennial themed float, including Engineering Capital Projects Director Randy Laine, who portrayed the city’s charter signing 200 years ago.
The Lebanon High School marching band, Generations Changers Church band, Catherine’s Orchestra for All band, Sam Houston Elementary School choir and the newly formed Cumberland University marching band provided the musical entertainment.
The parade featured usual appearances from Cumberland University and Lebanon High School’s dance and cheer teams, as well as local Girls and Boys Scout troops and the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers. Santa Claus rode in the parade on a Lebanon Fire Department truck.
Lebanon Special School District’s Neon Bus made an appearance, and Cedar City RV showcased its Justin Beaver mascot.
“It was a little cold, but we still had a great time. It’s one of my favorite family traditions, just taking the boys and watching them have fun and smile the whole time,” spectator Chris Cragwall said. “There’s nothing like the Christmas parade.”
Those who could not attend the parade were able to view a live broadcast of the event by Blue Devil Broadcasting on Facebook, emceed by MJ Lucas and Mac Griffin.