Lebanon’s Eastgate Court area is scheduled to be the site of a new apartment-style hotel concept after the Lebanon Planning Commission approved plans during its most recent meeting.
The hotel, stayAPT Suites, is one of a handful planned for the state, with the lone hotel already open located in Chattanooga’s Ootlewah area.
The hotel, formed in 2020, features a “signature, residential-inspired layout” that features an open-concept living room, full-sized kitchens and appliances, including a dishwasher, oven and four-burner stove, a private, separate bedroom located down a hallway and private bathrooms.
City planners unanimously approved the site plan for the project and included a variance for window sizes, which allows the facility to match the 10 locations already opened in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Josh Randall, who represents the developer, said hotel leaders took a “manufacturing approach” to the development of hotels, creating a standard room size and amenities throughout the chain of hotels.
Randall said the windows are a key component of the chain’s appeal to travelers seeking a more home-like feel to hotels.
“It will help us control sound coming through the building, help us control light … energy efficiency with a smaller window, as well as a matter of privacy. Having that consistent window size and shape in every individual unit is the expectation that guests will have if they’ve stayed at other properties,” he said.
The hotel company has outlined an aggressive development schedule with plans to open 20 hotels by the end of 2022. There are plans for four other locations in Tennessee -- Cleveland, Hixson, Jackson and Memphis.