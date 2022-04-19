Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell presented to the Lebanon City Council details on funding for the proposed City of Lebanon Sports Complex during a Monday council work session.
Phase 1 of the plan will include five soccer fields, a walking trail, a playground, parking, concession/restroom building, and a pavilion on property along Highway 231 South.
“It’s time we make our kid’s safety a priority in the City of Lebanon,” Bell said. “The city soccer fields were built on Lebanon Municipal Airport property when airplane traffic operations were in the few thousands. In 2021, more than 60,000 take offs and landings were completed. We need a safer place for our kids to play soccer.”
The city council is scheduled to vote on first reading to bid Phase 1 of the project on Tuesday, May 3. The anticipated bid schedule includes having the council vote on first reading to move forward on the approved bid on June 21.
The Lebanon City Council purchased the Highway 231 South property in 2018 and a committee of citizens was selected to help design the new complex. The Lebanon City Council in 2021 approved the plan to hire a designer for Phase 1, which was eventually awarded to Barge Design Solutions.
“The last year the City of Lebanon built an athletic field for our youth was 2001. More than 20 years have passed since then,” Bell said. “Phase 1 of the Sports Complex will give a safe and modern place for kids to play.”
Bell said that he is committed to not increasing taxes to pay for the project. Construction cost is estimated to be $16,895,083. Proposed funding for the project is $17 million, and includes four funding sources:
• Cash from General Fund -- $9,425,000
• Bond -- $5,500,000
• American Rescue Funds -- $1,325,000
• Storm Water Fund -- $750,000
“The Lebanon City General Fund has more than $49 million,” Bell said. “Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson and I both agree that fund should stay around $40 million.”
The city will receive $10,825,000 in American Rescue Funds. The city council obligated $9,500,000 to infrastructure.
During the work session, Bell told the city council that the Jimmy Floyd Family Center will be debt free in two more years, and the current bond payment could be used to pay for Phase 1 of the Sports Complex.
“My goal would be to start construction of the complex by the end of the year, and have it completed by the spring of 2024,” Bell said.
Lebanon Ward 3 City Councilor Camille Burdine stated,
“As a parent and a taxpayer, I have traveled all over the country, spent many dollars in other cities watching my kids play ball. From the beginning of my council term, the Sports Complex has been one of my top priorities,” Councilor Camille Burdine said. “I believe the Sports Complex will meet a growing need for our children and adults of our community and most importantly provide a positive economic impact for our city. It will be a win for everyone.”