Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell says the city has not given up on boosting tourism following a vote in favor of a $200,000 Economic Development Incentive to bring business back to the former Kmart shopping center on the west side of town.
“I want to make sure everybody knows we have not abandoned tourism in Lebanon,” Bell said at last week’s city council meeting. “Every year we give $100,000 to the Expo Center, which brings a lot of people to town. Also, over the past year, there’s been a couple of developments that have come to us and looked at Lebanon as the place to be.”
He named the Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park, which evaluated two in-town properties to house its facility before deciding to take root in Murfreesboro a few months ago.
Since the Lebanon Kmart, the final store of its kind in the state, closed its doors for good in December of 2019, no tenants have taken over the space.
“One of the things I hear all the time is that, you know, ‘That place should be a Target.’ I wish it was a Target too,” said Bell.
Bell confirmed that Target would not be on the list of eligible tenants due to a set of location requirements set by the big-box store, including land ownership, building square-footage and the presence of Dollar General Market in the same vicinity.
“I wish it’d be a Target. It’s not going to be a Target. We’re talking to Target all the time. If we get it that’s probably going to go somewhere else, but we need for this property to be redeveloped. We need for it to produce,” said Bell.
Councilor Tick Bryan made a motion in support of local hotel owner Krishna Patel’s public comment request to defer the vote to allow for more conversation between the council and other city hoteliers.
Bryan’s motion was rejected by a 4-3 vote. Instead, a follow-up discussion will take place in a work session before the ordinance returns council for a second and final vote.
Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said she was opposed to putting off the vote with concerns of a missed opportunity to act with these dollars from the city’s Economic and Community Development fund, which she says is expected to continue growing through the year.
The plaza, on the other hand, is a space that hasn’t “thrived,” in Brinkman’s words, for several years. The proposed redevelopment is something she believes would provide residents a closer retail option than the Walmart across town or stores in Mt. Juliet.
“Our funds are likely leaving Lebanon right now,” she said.
The motion to approve the incentive on first reading was made by Joey Carmack and passed with a 5-1 vote.
Council also voted to approve a series of rezoning requests for commercial and residential uses for the Lebanon Outlet Mall, which were approved on first reading at the April 5 meeting.