The Lebanon Police Department has joined with Cumberland Mental Health Services to add a mental health specialist to the agency’s response team.
Dani Wiest, a staff member at Cumberland Mental Health Services, will work with the Lebanon Police Department as a co-response specialist. The department was selected as one of three locations in Tennessee (Murfreesboro and Chattanooga) for a new program aimed at improving law enforcement response to mental health incidents.
Wiest holds a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology, master’s degree in forensic psychology and is currently completing a master’s program in clinical mental health counseling.
She has worked with individuals and families facing behavioral disorders and working with members of the armed services diagnosed with PTSD.
Wiest, who will work Sunday through Thursday from 3-11 p.m., will ride with officers and be available to respond to calls that involve people in a behavioral crisis.
Lebanon Police spokesperson PJ Hardy said the partnership comes through an extended pilot program that pairs law enforcement agencies with a mental health counselor to analyze the impact the professional has during calls involving a person suffering from a mental health issue.
“We do training in how to deal in these situations, but our training isn’t clinical. By having someone trained clinically, they can use their expertise to help in the situation and defuse the situation,” Hardy said. “Even more importantly, they have the ability to kind of streamline the outcome of those situations.”
A 2020 report by the Council of State Governments Justice Center estimated individuals with severe mental illness generate about 1 in 10 calls for police service. The agency estimated the calls are typically the most complex and time consuming for police officers.
“By having this person that we’re bringing aboard, they can go through the evaluation process and do all of that legwork,” said Hardy, who said some instances could take hours for officers. “It kind of relieves some of the pressure off our department to have manpower to stand by with someone waiting to see someone or have someone they can actually see on the spot.”
The pilot program is scheduled to last 18 months.
“We’re going to monitor it with the number of calls and types of calls. We’ll see how it goes,” Hardy said.