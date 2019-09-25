The Lebanon Police Department recently took a new step in its efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in Wilson County.
Detective Jay Spicer has been assigned to investigate only opioid-related cases. Spicer will focus on the dozens of active cases, and work with other agencies, according to a Lebanon Police news release.
A specific agency Spicer will work closely with is the Wilson County Task Force, which has conducted 37 controlled buys of heroin or fentanyl that was destined for Lebanon or Wilson County this year. The group has seized 178.5 grams of heroin and 23 grams of fentanyl from those buys.
The agency has also seized more than 5.6 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and more than 3,200 diverted prescription pills this year.
Spicer, a Georgia native, is a Lebanon High School graduate and started his law enforcement career in 2001 in Rutherford County. He began his career with the Lebanon Police Department in 2010.
He has served in the agency’s Patrol Division, Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigations Division. He was also a SWAT Team member and most recently worked as departmental instructor in several fields, including less lethal weapons and firearms.
“Since January of this year, we have had 76 overdose call outs,” Lebanon Police Department spokesman P.J. Hardy said. There were nine total deaths from overdose calls.