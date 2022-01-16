A newly installed license plate recognition camera system helped the Lebanon Police Department arrest two men on several charges near South Hartmann Drive over the last two weeks.
On Jan. 11 around 2:30 a.m., the SafeNet system flagged a blue Chevy truck that reportedly had been stolen in Nashville.
Officers arrested Jaime Cooper, 38, of Antioch, after the traffic stop. Cooper was in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.
Cooper was charged with four counts of drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.
On Jan. 5 the camera system flagged a vehicle driven by Kentez Burford, 22, of Lebanon.
Burford was arrested during the traffic stop after officers found fentanyl, cocaine and two types of prescription drugs. Burford was also in possession of 30 blank COVID-19 vaccination cards, 10 blank COVID-19 positive test result forms and 10 COVID-19 negative test result forms, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.
Burford was charged with three counts of possession, manufacturing with intent for resale, and single counts of possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled license.
Lebanon Police officials said the license plate recognition technology enables officers to identify stolen vehicles, suspects and stolen license plates. The camera system will not be used for traffic enforcement or citations, according to officials.
“It is a tool utilized by many agencies and has proven to be a viable method to keep communities safe. Being able to identify criminal elements within our city and addressing those situations before they have the opportunity to victimize our citizens is our expectation,” Lebanon Police officials said in a news release.
Kyndra Farley of Flock Safety, which manufactures the SafeNet system, said the company’s camera system sends a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or wanted felony suspect vehicle from a state or national crime database is in Lebanon.
Farley said the system is used in more than 1,400 cities in 40 states by more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies.
Lebanon’s system costs more than $40,000 annually and is similar to Mt. Juliet’s license plate camera system installed in 2020.