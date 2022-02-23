A champion for stronger laws that would keep children more secure in vehicles, Dawna Gutierrez works zealously to protect life and limb of Wilson County’s youngest passengers.
A native of Canada, Gutierrez wears several hats for the Lebanon Police Department, ranging from communications supervisor to terminal agency coordinator, which makes her the liaison between the department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But the job likely dearest to her heart is that of child passenger safety technician.
“I tell a story of a crash I was in with my mother and sister in 1970 when seat belts weren’t used. We drove a Ford station wagon. I was 3 and my sister was 5. I was in the middle of the bench seat and my sister was on the passenger side,” recalled Gutierrez.
“We were traveling in Saskatchewan when a dust storm happened, and everything turned black. Visibility was very low, and we had stopped on the highway because of a crash up ahead. The vehicles behind us didn’t stop so we were impacted in the rear.
“My mother braced me against the middle seat but was unable to reach my sister. She was ejected from her seat into the rear of the vehicle where a college student who had been hitchhiking home for the holiday was sitting, so he caught her and saved her.
“We are both in our 50s now, but she could have been a statistic that would have been used to start our seat belt law journey. I always try to remember those who were lost before we knew better and also those that we’ve lost when we did. It always hurts to see a child fatality because they are trusting us to protect them, and this is where my passion to educate comes from.”
For the past eight years, Gutierrez has instructed parents about how to secure their children in car seats, so they know that their most precious cargo has been tucked in place as safely as possible before they navigate busy roadways.
She latched on to the job shortly after her first grandchild was born.
“Back in the day when my kids were little, we had to lock car seats into place with a locking clip. So many things have changed now. There was so much to learn. That was when I really became passionate about car seats because I realized how much things had changed over the years,” she said.
Last fall, Safe Ride 4 Kids reported motor vehicle crashes were the leading cause of death to children ages 3-14 in the United States. In 2019, 1,053 children 14 years and younger died in car crashes and more than 183,000 were injured.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that child restraint systems often are used incorrectly. An estimated 46% of car seats and booster seats are misused in a way that may reduce their effectiveness. Putting youngsters in age- and size-appropriate car seats and booster seats lowers serious and fatal injuries by more than half.
This is where Gutierrez steps in.
“I once had a parent who had five children, and all five were incorrectly placed in their car seats. She was thankful to learn,” recalled Gutierrez. “We also get a lot of new parents expecting a baby who will contact us, and we’ll help. We have demo dolls to help them practice placing a baby into the seat and learning how to harness them safely. It really helps nervous expectant parents to feel more confident about transporting their newborn home.
“We also have a municipal court judge (Judge James H. Flood) who allows us to educate drivers who receive child restraint tickets. Lebanon is one of only a few cities that does this. We’ll do a one-on-one appointment with them and talk about the area violation they had and show them how to do things properly. They are required to purchase a seat if they do not have one. It has really helped. Some people in violation really don’t care, but most of the time they are very interested and quite surprised at things they didn’t know.”
(Note: The fine for a child-restraint violation is $219.50. If the ticketed motorist participates in the seat-check process, they pay only a dismissal fee of $19.50.
Gutierrez is adamant that infants and younger children be placed in a safety seat facing the rear of the vehicle, and the latest research shows that toddlers are more than five times safer riding rear-facing in a car seat until their second birthday.
“We want a child to rear-face at least until 2 years of age and encourage them to continue rear-facing as close to the age of 4 as possible. The reason for this is because a toddler’s vertebrae is connected via cartilage rather than ossified bone. Cartilage has the ability to stretch up to two inches, but it only takes a quarter inch to rupture the spinal cord resulting in serious injury or death. If you allow your child to rear-face as long as possible, it allows this cartilage to go through the ossification process and helps protect them from this injury. We try to share all of these the facts with parents but also know that everyone makes their own decisions based on their family’s needs,” she said.
Tennessee laws need updating
Gutierrez shows parents how to install and lock the safety seat into place, where the five-point harness is located and how to position it and make sure the straps are tight enough. She instructs them on upkeep and how to watch the straps to make sure they are not compromised.
She also cautions them on several “don’ts,” such as never add anything to a seat that didn’t come with it and don’t swath the child in a fluffy jacket or sweater.
“In a crash, force makes things compress, and a fluffy jacket could cause a child to eject. You think it’s snug, but it compresses in that space, and force can pull the child out of its seat,” she said.
Gutierrez offers advice on what type of safety seat to purchase, a decision that is based on a child’s age and weight, what’s safest for them at that time frame, the type of vehicle, how many other children are in the car and price point as car seats are priced from the $100 range and up.
She is leery of buying used safety seats because you do not know its history, whether it may have been involved in a crash, and if the harness straps and webbings have been compromised, it might not hold, or the seat might have fractures or cracks you cannot see.
“You can get a used seat from somebody you know if you trust they will disclose everything about it. We have a check-off sheet we share with people to help them determine if they want to make that purchase. It may be a safe seat from a friend but not from a yard sale,” she cautioned.
Gutierrez believes Tennessee child restraint laws are behind the times.
“They became effective in 2004. They don’t reflect what is considered the safest practice we know today. This allows for parents to do what is lawful, but they may have no idea that it’s dangerous. Our law regarding children between the ages of 1 and 3 allows a child to be placed forward facing at the age of 1 and a minimum of 20 pounds,” she said.
“The science of rear-facing is time, and Tennessee law doesn’t even reflect the bare minimum set by the American Association of Pediatrics, which is a minimum of 2 years of age. The current booster law allows a 4-year-old to be placed into a booster, which is dangerous because they just aren’t mature enough to sit still and not move their safety belt.
“We continue to see serious injuries to children of this age because they move the shoulder belt off their chest and, if a crash occurs, their risk of serious injury and ejection increases dramatically because they are not held in place properly. These injuries can be avoided by using the five-point harness longer and ‘booster training’ children to understand that they cannot move their seat belt until the vehicle has stopped.
“We had hoped the law proposed in 2016 would have passed, but people could not get past some of the language in the bill. Needless to say, it didn’t pass so we are still using a law almost 18 years old.”
The long trip to Lebanon
Gutierrez was born in Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, and lived her first six years in the village of Tuxford where she attended a one-room schoolhouse for her first year of education. At 6, she moved to Carrot River in Northern Saskatchewan and from there to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. She was a resident of Elkford in British Columbia just prior to immigrating to the United States.
Marrying an American brought her to Lebanon in 1991. She and her husband, Jeston Gutierrez, a Davidson County general sessions court officer, live in Watertown. Dawna has three children: Amber, 34, Krystyn, 31, and Nathaniel, 22; and three grandchildren: David, 7, Dakota, 6, and Ella, 4.
She began her career in Lebanon in 1992 as a 911 operator with the Wilson County Emergency Communications District. In 1997, she became a dispatcher with the Lebanon Police Department after impressing Capt. Randy Trammel when a tractor-trailer accident knocked out phone lines, and she dispatched all the calls by radio.
“I left the police department for six years to go to the TBI in 2000 and returned to Lebanon when my son, Nathaniel, started first grade in 2006,” said Gutierrez, now in her 16th year with the Lebanon Police Department.
She described her role as communications supervisor, saying, “I handle the day-to-day operations of our communications area and manage a staff of 15 dispatchers. We handle all the communications needs for the Lebanon police and Lebanon fire departments. I make sure the equipment is running properly and as the liaison with TBI and FBI. I make sure our department adheres to the different rules and regulations they set forth. I am also responsible for several databases and other duties as assigned.”
Asked about the biggest difference in living in Middle Tennessee compared to the prairies of Saskatchewan, she answered, “The weather and the scenery. Both of my parents came from farm families, and both sets of grandparents, one from England and one from Ireland, immigrated to Canada and settled farmland. My grandfather from Ireland had the option to take the SS Caledonia or the following passenger ship, the RMS Titanic. We can safely say he chose the right one as he arrived safely in Canada in the spring of 1912.
“Besides family, I miss the Northern Lights, and I really miss the beauty of Northern Saskatchewan where the lakes are so clean, and there are a lot of them. Canada is not as populated as the United States. When you leave a town in Saskatchewan, it’s open fields until you reach the next town.”
About her relationship with the 160 members of the Lebanon Police Department, she said, “This is like my second family. I grew up in a different country, and my biological family is not with me, but my co-workers are just like family to me. It’s comforting for someone like me to have them to depend on.
“And my partner here at the police department for CPST (child passenger safety technician) duties is Detective Allison Daniel. We both hold advanced certifications called technician proxy that allows us to assist other CPST’s in their recertification process,” she added.
Gutierrez noted it typically takes an hour for a free one-on-one safety seat lesson. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling (615) 453-4382 or emailing her at gutierrezd@lebanontn.org. There are also two more public servants in Wilson County that perform safety seat checks: Emy Bates with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Kenny Hudson with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.
“My future goal is to host a class and involve our fire department so we can have more certified technicians in different areas of our city,” Gutierrez said.
“Due to COVID-19, our monthly totals are not very high right now, but I would say we see maybe five parents per month. This can be a combination of parents requesting our assistance and those who receive citations. I believe if we can grow the number of our CPST personnel, we could begin to advertise our services to really help our families in Wilson County and Middle Tennessee area. We’ve requested to host a class with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. So hopefully we will be able to do this soon.”
As for the sweetest reward she receives at this post, Gutierrez said, “I have gotten to see babies grow as they come back for seat checks. I’ve gotten lots of hugs from moms and grandparents saying, ‘thank you so much.’ The best part of my job is when a parent, grandparent or caregiver now has awareness of how to use and install their child’s safety seat properly. There is a feeling of empowerment and confidence that you can see on their faces. If you don’t know any better, how can you do better? It’s such a satisfying feeling to know you’ve helped someone.”