Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Lebanon has been recognized as a 2019 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, established in 1996, challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels — Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and healthcare outcomes.
“Being awarded the Silver Quality Award is an amazing honor and achievement. My team is truly one filled with compassion and dedication in providing the highest quality of care. Reaching this milestone is something that we take great pride in, and we know that our residents, families, and employees that we have the privilege to serve will benefit from as well,” said Adrienne Green, Administrator of Quality Center. “To be an exceptional caregiver, it takes a ‘heart of gold’ and it is a privilege to recognize my team for all they do.”
Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is one of the leading providers for skilled nursing care and rehabilitation in Wilson County. The center is currently undergoing multi-million dollar renovations. The renovation project will include a training rehabilitation gymnasium, healing suites and new culinary facilities.