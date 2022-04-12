The Lebanon City Council voted to amend its Future Land Use Plan in order to take the first step toward developing a new plan for the Lebanon Outlet Mall just off Interstate 40.
Two requests came before the council last week with the intention of rezoning the mall property to have commercial neighborhood uses as well as a “walkable urban town center,” according to the meeting agenda.
“It makes sense that something is done with it because most of the stores have closed,” said Councilor Chris Crowell following a public hearing. “At one point, the Outlet Mall was a great place in Lebanon where all the spaces were filled. A lot of sales tax was generated out there. Unfortunately, over time that has not sustained, and a new plan needs to emerge out there.”
The shopping destination, under the ownership of Lebanon Realty, currently lists fewer than 20 retailers located on the 40.6-acre property, according to the mall’s online store directory.
The mall will be purchased soon by Land Solutions Company, which hopes to introduce a “mixed-use walkable community” with residential and commercial opportunities.
Lebanon resident Derrick Dodson expressed concerns for the number of three-story apartments that could potentially take root “at the front door of the city.”
Planning Director Paul Corder assured residents in attendance that the property would be required to meet the higher design standards included in the South Hartmann Overlay.
Land Solutions Chief Operating Officer Lynn Ealey agreed, saying that the developers are closing in on the purchase of the property with the transfer of ownership estimated to be complete in the coming months and move toward the design process that will detail how the land will be used.
Following the Lebanon Planning Commission’s recommendations, the council voted to approve three rezoning requests on first reading.
• The council also unanimously approved the naming of the new Cairo Bend Community Park parallel to Highway 70 on the western side of the city. Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman touched on the partnership between the city and Goodall Homes that allowed this addition to the community to take place.
“We are essentially building a multi-million-dollar park for a million dollars,” Brinkman said about the first public park to be located in Ward 6, which she represents.
She confirmed that it will feature a one-mile walking trail, pavilions with restrooms, a playground and a dog-friendly environment. Several of the park’s amenities are still in progress because of supply-chain issues regarding the materials needed to complete the rubberized playground surface, according to Brinkman.
• At a special called meeting the next night, 15 of the 16 ordinances on the agenda for a second reading were approved. Those approved ordinances provided additional funds to the Lebanon Fire Department for the rest of the fiscal year; approved bids for improvements at the intersection of W. Main Street and Carver Lane; and approved funds for a study of ramp improvements at the intersection of Highway 109 and Highway 70.
The only ordinance that did not pass would have authorized the payment of $75,000 from the city to the Wilson County Adult Softball league for improvements to Hobbs Field. The motion was deferred to a future council meeting for further discussion.
“Those people (softball league officials) emphatically said that they would not cost the city one dime,” Councilor Fred Burton said in opposition to the proposal.