The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will temporarily shut down Lebanon Road and two other roads in the city on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 10:45 a.m.
City Manager Kenny Martin said the parade route is the same as the one used last year.
“The original route was from West Wilson Middle School to Mt. Juliet Middle School,” said Martin. “Last year and this year’s route is from the Mt. Juliet League Park on Lebanon Road to East Division at the train station. The start location of the parade at WWMS was damaged during the March 3, 2020 tornado and now there’s ongoing construction there.”
Starting at 10:45 a.m. (the parade starts at 11 a.m.) these portions of roads will be closed: North Mt. Juliet Road between East Division Street and Lebanon Road; Lebanon Road between North Mt. Juliet Road and Park Glen Drive; and East Division Street between North Mt. Juliet Road and Clemmons Road.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said Lebanon Road will be closed for about 30-45 minutes and the north end of Mt. Juliet Road will be closed for about 90 minutes.
He said this route that started last year was a “very easy route” to manage with “minimal impact.”
Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee said this year’s parade theme is “A Patriotic Christmas” with 70 to 100 floats.
“Our grand marshals are United States veterans,” Lee said. “For this year’s theme, we felt a need to show unity in our country and to show red, white and blue pride.”
After the parade there will be a Christmas Tree Lighting event with food trucks at 3 p.m. at the city clock tower. Music and programs begin at 4 p.m.
“We encourage families to bring an ornament to hang on the community tree,” said Lee.
Needham’s Nursery has donated a 20-foot tree for the celebration.