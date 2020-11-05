The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center helped dozens of local seniors celebrate Halloween last Friday as the Center added a twist to its lunchtime drive-thru time.
The Center added a costume contest, allowing visitors to donate when they voted for their favorite costumes. The costumes included: Lebanon Senior Citizens Center staff dressed as a pack of crayons; Victoria Harrison with The Pavilion Senior Living as the Statue of Liberty; Elmcroft Senior Living executive director Leah Jack as a Raggedy Ann doll; and American National Health’s Kelsey Wilmore Maci as a zookeeper for her children Walker (a lion) and Maci (a penguin).
Drive-thru visitors Friday were also able to trick-or-treat from their vehicle as candy and other treats were handed out.
The event raised nearly $1,300 for the Center, which closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to reopen for inside use because of potential exposure risk to senior center members.
Lebanon Senior Citizens Director Patti Watts said she and city officials discussed reopening following Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to amend guidelines for reopening for senior citizens, assisted living facilities and similar entities to allow outside visitors last month.
However, due to nearly 3,700 active or probable COVID-19 cases in Wilson County at the time, it was agreed that the Center remained closed.