A neglected portion of the Lebanon Square area will get an upgrade starting Aug. 5.
During the construction, the Square’s public sidewalks and the quad parking areas will not be affected and shoppers will have easy access to the businesses on the Square, according to a news release from the city.
The Lebanon City Council awarded the parking lot revitalization project to Stockton Building Corp. for $458,000. The entire project will cost $523,800.
The project will change the traffic flow along South Cumberland into the lot, improve drainage issues, update lighting and make landscaping improvements. The city’s news release said one parking spot will be added to the current number of spaces.
“I see that as a complement to what was completed four or five years ago with the roundabout,” resident Tom Clemmons said.
The construction is expected to take two months.
“The city, property owners and business owners on the Square have put forth a tremendous amount of energy, expense and time to make the Square an enjoyable and beautiful place. The parking lot, currently, does not reflect these efforts,” Square Merchants Association chairperson Joy Pine said.
Pine said the parking lot at the southwest corner of the Square contains potholes, often has standing water during rain and lacks a proper traffic flow.
“I think this will, hopefully, finish the Square off,” Ward 3 councilor Camille Burdine said.
During construction, parking will be available in the lot for The Rock, and can be assessed by North College Street or East Main Street. More public parking will be available at the corner of East Main Street and Stone Street.