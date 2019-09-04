Reconstruction of a portion of the Lebanon Square area remains on schedule, according to city officials.
Stockton Building Corp. will conduct the revitalization project for the “old Courthouse parking lot” on the Lebanon Square for $458,000. The entire project will cost $523,800, which includes electrical upgrades, certain material purchased by the city, traffic signal modifications, landscaping, irrigation and more.
Lebanon officials said site grading is complete, a storm sewer has been installed and existing utilities have been adjusted. The final landscaping plan is being developed, and electrical conduit and irrigation sleeve installation and paving will take place over the next few weeks.
The project is set to be completed Oct. 18.
“The city, property owners and business owners on the Square have put forth a tremendous amount of energy, expense and time to make the Square an enjoyable and beautiful place. The parking lot, currently, does not reflect these efforts,” Square Merchants Association chairperson Joy Pine said.
Pine said the parking lot contains potholes, often has standing water during rain and lacks a proper traffic flow.