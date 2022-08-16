Jayden Lopez takes an order from Walter J. Baird Middle School counselor Robbie Goad at his X-tra Chromie Dogs stand last Saturday. Jayden opened the hot dog stand to have a job like some of his friends and to feed his love of people.
Jayden Lopez and his mother, Ciera Cason (right) talk with Walter J. Baird Middle School counselor Robbie Goad (left) after she bought a hot dog at Jayden’s hot dog stand. The teen is selling the hot dogs to raise money for his medical expenses.
The desire to have a job and spread love led one Lebanon teenager to create a hot dog business and be a “homie with the X-tra chromie.”
Jayden Lopez, 13, spent part of his day last Saturday organizing hot dog sales with his family through his X-tra Chromie Dogs, with the tagline, “Made with love by your homie with the X-tra Chromie!”
Jayden and his mother, Ciera Cason, said the hot dog stand is an opportunity for Jayden to do something he loves – connect with people.
Jayden has cerebral palsy and Trisomy 8 Mosaic, which is a rare condition where someone has an extra copy of chromosome #8. Trisomy 8 also causes Jayden to have a mental delay.
Cason said because of his condition, Jayden is unable to work a traditional job like other kids his age.
“He’s got a few friends with jobs, so he kind of wanted to have one. He was supposed to be in high school this year,” Cason said.
She said Jayden’s love of hot dogs led to the stand, which takes place once a month. Last Saturday marked the second time it has opened.
Jayden, who attends Walter J. Baird Middle School, has used funds from his first hot dog sale to help pay for his hippotherapy sessions using horses in Smyrna. However, he said his ultimate goal for X-tra Chromie Dogs and his future business ventures is to be able to buy his mom a house and car.
He said his favorite part of his hot dog stand is “to get people to come and get some hot dogs.” Dozens of people flocked to Jayden’s stand last Saturday, including Walter J. Baird students and staff.
“He is fantastic. He is always smiling. He is so friendly and fun,” Walter J. Baird counselor Robbie Goad said.
Goad purchased Jayden’s signature Chromie Dog, which includes chili, jalapeno, shredded cheese, onions and bacon.
Goad said Jayden is loved by other Walter J. Baird students and staff members.
“The highlight of Jayden is dancing. At our dances, he dresses to the hilt. He is so snazzy, and he’ll get in the middle of the dance floor and all the kids start cheering him on,” she said. “He is a fantastic young man. We love him at Walter J.”
Cason said Jayden can overcome his challenges and do whatever he puts his mind to.
“I don’t think there’s been a thing that he’s wanted to do that he has not tried, and I mean full force try,” she said.
Jayden has scored a touchdown in football and wowed students with his performance at a talent show, according to Cason and Goad.
Cason said Jayden also remains focused on his goal to walk again, which has been the cause of 14 surgeries, which could reach 20.
Cason said Jayden will soon have consultation for an upcoming surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy, which is a procedure that selectively destroys problematic nerve roots in the spinal cord.
Cason said X-tra Chromie Dogs would likely be on hold until after Jayden’s surgeries but would return with her son’s signature smile.