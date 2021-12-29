Not too many 14-year-olds have bought their own refrigerator, much less a commercial oven.
Add in pots, pans, utensils and no less than three professional mixers. All those expensive culinary items belong to Makinna Gooch, who also happens to own her own baking business, Miss Makinna’s Kitchen.
Makinna, a home-schooled ninth grader, concocts on average about seven confections each week.
“I think it really all started because of my grandmamma,” the Lebanon teen said. “She was the family’s baker person.”
Her grandmother Joanne taught Makinna the basics of baking during the family’s visits to her home. Joanne passed away last April, but leaves behind another solid, creative baker in her granddaughter.
In 2020 Makinna got as far as a Skype interview with the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship talent producer but didn’t make the final broadcast cut. She applied again this year but was not chosen.
“She even got a notice on her Instagram from a scout from HBO Max because they were creating a kids baking show. She applied and interviewed, but they ended up changing it to an adult baking show,” Makinna’s mother, Kwinn, said.
And, yes, getting so close and just missing on these adventures was a real downer for Makinna, but she takes it in stride and forges ahead with her baking business that is so successful, she has to turn away orders.
“Yes, it was disappointing after making all the videos and interviewing a couple times, but Makinna knows it’s good to listen and learn,” Kwinn said. “She’s got a positive attitude and knows it’s all in God’s timing.”
The young entrepreneur and sister to brother Tate, 11, and Olivia 9, started Miss Makinna’s Kitchen right after she turned 12. She was baking so much for them during a short time living in Kentucky it “grew” into a problem.
“We were eating it all and sitting around that winter getting fat!” said Kwinn. “We had to funnel all those goodies to other people, and she started taking them to her church youth group.”
The family moved to Lebanon a couple of years ago. Hundreds of YouTube videos, experimentation, recipe reading and a simple social media post from Kwinn to their Spence Creek neighborhood grew into Miss Makinna’s Kitchen. Makinna first baked to order jams, then cupcakes and cakes and now a variety of confections. Grandmamma’s pecan pie and blackberry jam recipes are ingrained in her brain.
“She was a huge part of my journey,” Makinna said of her grandmother. “Baking is a great way to fill my time. It’s fun and creative, and I get to eat my creations.”
Her first cake was a chocolate one with “multiple tip” techniques.”
“I was about 11 years old and knew then, this was my future,” she said.
Her cookbook collection is growing. “Baby smash” cakes were her first popular orders, and her latest “spaghetti” cake was a huge hit and pushed her culinary boundaries
“It looked like a bowl of spaghetti, and it was one of my gravity defying cakes as well,” said Makinna.
She’s also made a “steak” cake (looked like a steak) and a Godzilla cake.
Kwinn said her daughter is a good saver who buys all her ingredients and appliances. The rest of the profits go into a fund to attend culinary school.
Makinna, who also plays guitar, ukulele and piano, said her career goals are to become a pastry chef, own a bakery, work on a cruise ship or at Disney World’s bakery.
Most of the baking is in the early morning before school. New to her repertoire are baking classes for young kids.
“I’ve held a few and I just love it,” she said. “It’s so fun to see the kids learn to bake and decorate. My youngest student was 5 and the oldest about 12.”
And as soon as she turns 18, the adult baking shows on the Food Network remain a goal. She said once in a while she contacts the network and suggests it starts an older teen baking contest show.
“I know Grandmamma would be proud of me,” she said. “I was so lucky to have her as a mentor and influence.”