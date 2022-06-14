Jason Glaskox was 8 when he saw a presentation by the Young Marines in the parking lot of a Lebanon church.
It was a touchtone moment for him. Even at that young age.
Today, Glaskox, 17, is a leader in the organization after being named National Young Marine of the Year. The Lebanon native plans a life in the Marine Corps.
“They were doing maneuvers and looked so professional,” Glaskox recalled about that initial impression. “I was always attracted to the military.
“I am beyond honored.”
The national award was announced at the Young Marines Adult Leadership Conference in St. Charles, Mo., recently. The Young Marines is a national non-profit youth education and service program for boys and girls.
“Over the course of the year, he will travel to other units throughout the country to lead, motivate, and serve as a role model for other young Marines,” Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret.) and the national executive director and CEO for the Young Marines said at the announcement.
As National Young Marine of the Year, Glaskox will escort World War II veterans to the annual Reunion of Honor trip to Guam and Iwo Jima in the fall. In 2019 and 2021 he was one of the Young Marines representing the organization at the Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony. He escorted World War II veterans there also.
“My takeaway from that (Pearl Harbor) experience was their selflessness,” he said. “I work toward that. Their sacrifice for us. I hope to repay the favor.”
Glaskox, now a junior at New Life Academy in Mt. Juliet (after being home schooled for many years), is looking at a year of traveling, mentoring and exploring as a role model to similar, future Young Marines.
“It’s a God given calling, even at that young age my mind was made up to be a Marine,” he said while in Oregon on a 17-day assignment to mentor Young Marines. “It’s really all about relationships and family.”
Glaskox joined the Mid Cumberland Young Marines at age 8. They mentor members up to high school graduation,
“Of course, my mom was a little hesitant,” he said. “When moms think of a military program, they think harsh and discipline. But the Young Marines is different. They focus on leadership, family and the youth of tomorrow.”
Glaskox, who plays on an Under Amour travel basketball team (he is 6-feet, 5-inches tall), said the Young Marines chapter met every week at West Wilson Middle School and performed drills in the parking lot. The chapter members have traveled to Hawaii, Oregon and Florida.
“We were taught to be better members of our society,” he said. “The Young Marines has completely transformed my life. Every step of the way there were people to guide me and give me strength – my parents, unit commander, adult volunteers, and fellow Young Marines.”
Glaskox graduated fourth at the Advanced Leadership School where he received the Alumni Association's “Inspire Award.” He is an honor graduate from the Senior Leadership School and was honored with the Meritorious Service award.
Last year, Glaskox was named Division 3 Young Marine of the year. About 70 percent of Young Marines don’t go into the military. There are 10,000 Young Marines members nationally.
He hopes to attend the Naval Academy and major in avionics. Glaskox wants to be a Marine combat pilot with specialty in rotary engines (helicopter or Osprey).
“We couldn’t ask for a more well-rounded and motivated National Young Marine of the Year,” Davis said. “Jason’s leadership abilities are truly remarkable. We offer heartiest congratulations."