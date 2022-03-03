Jason Glaskox of Lebanon has been named the top Young Marine in the six-state Division 3 for the second year in a row.
YM/SgtMaj Glaskox, 17, is a member of the Mid-Cumberland Young Marines from Mt. Juliet. He is a Junior at New Life Academy.
“For YM/SgtMaj Glaskox to be selected twice for this prestigious title says a great deal about his leadership and character,” Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines, said in a news release.
Glaskox will escort WWII veterans to the annual Reunion of Honor trip to Guam and Iwo Jima this month. The island of Iwo Jima is open only one day each year for this reunion of Japanese and American veterans.
“Being named the Division 3 Young Marine of the Year for a second time continues to give me the opportunity to develop the lives of America’s youth. Personally, this program has impacted me in such a life changing way. To have the opportunity to be a part of that change in someone else’s life is an honor I am very thankful for,” said Glaskox, who joined the Young Marines at age 8 and is in his ninth year in the program.
Glaskox graduated fourth at the Advanced Leadership School where he received the Alumni Association’s “Inspire Award.”
He hopes to play basketball at the Naval Academy and seek a commission to the Marine Corps. Glaskox would like to become an infantry officer and join a Marine Corps Special Operations Command unit.