A woman from Lebanon surrendered to FBI agents in Nashville on Tuesday morning after being charged with interfering with a flight crew on an airplane last month, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Amanda Renee Henry, 43, was scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later Tuesday.
The criminal complaint was filed following an incident on board a Spirit Airlines flight flying to Nashville from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 27, 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
According to the criminal complaint, Henry was a passenger on a flight and became disruptive. Because she was seated next to an emergency exit, flight attendants requested Henry move to another seat. She refused and grabbed her carry-on bag and ran toward the front of the aircraft screaming, “I’m getting off this plane,” according to the news release.
Another flight attendant blocked Henry from getting to the main cabin door and began to restrain her, at which time Henry began to kick and hit the flight attendant. According to the news release, Henry also assaulted the other flight attendant who tried to restrain her.
Once the flight attendants were able to restrain Henry, a passenger who was an off-duty firefighter sat with Henry and kept her calm for the duration of the flight. When the plane landed at Nashville International Airport, Henry was arrested by the Nashville Airport Department of Public Safety and charged with public intoxication.