Three years ago, Heather Young met Barbara Jackson, 54, who lived on the streets in Nashville for five years.
With Jackson struggling for some normalcy, they managed to get Section 8 housing for the homeless woman, but she had no deposit
“We paid for her deposit, and furnished her apartment,” Young said.
Young is a Lebanon resident and is a crusader for those less fortunate. Her mission the past four years, first in Nashville and now Lebanon, has been to provide hope and a hand up for those who just need a little bit of confidence and guidance.
Young, a wife and mother of two, is a touchstone for those less fortunate and has lit a wildfire of help to those she first met on the streets of Nashville four years ago while on a lunch break from her job in the city.
“I noticed hideaways, and peekaboos and nests where the city’s homeless tried to survive,” Young said
She worked at UBS off of Second Avenue. Four years ago, she took that lunch break and hit the streets for 30 minutes.
“I would notice people digging in the trash, panhandling, stepping over people, like they don’t exist,” she recalled. “This was by the courthouse and TPAC. They were in the breezeways … tucked away.”
Tugged in heart and spirit, this mom went home and decided to make sandwiches for them.
“But it was an excuse for a conversation with them,” she said softly.
Alone, Young every day went on a walk and gave the homeless people peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at first.
These gentle, sometimes nervous, moments of magic, morphed over a couple of years into her nonprofit called All For HIM Ministry that assists and care and listens and hugs homeless people in not only Nashville, but also Lebanon.
“I watched while we set up Barbara’s apartment and brought in a bed,” Young said. “She had not slept in a bed for five years; we both cried as she laid down on that bed.”
Prior to that, Young opened her home at Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving to Jackson.
Now, “Ms. Barbara” is addiction free and on a good path, said Young, who was a big part of it all but doesn’t claim it.
The journey to help
Despite being a young mother and wife on the streets with the homeless as her cause, Young said she never once felt fear.
“Only once did someone get up in my face,” she said.
Soon, friends came to help disperse sandwiches and get news and information about those on the streets.
“I wanted to know, I cared about them,” Young said. “I wanted them to know they existed in our world.”
What she learned from the conversations were addictions, mental illness, lost jobs and hospital bills.
“Their missions, perhaps, they could not do for certain reasons,” she said.
Now in Lebanon
Now, All For Him has reached out to Lebanon as well.
“Lebanon is my baby,” Young said. “I love my community and we do have homeless here.”
She’s partnered with Compassionate Hands in Lebanon to handle the homeless’ needs from November to March. Young wants to fill that gap to make the assistance year-round.
Her location is First Baptist Church in Lebanon every Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in April-October where those in need can receive food, clothes, haircuts and toiletries.
Her 9-year-old daughter, Eva, participates as well.
“She has such a heart for people,” Young said. “She’s so compassionate.”
It’s in the genes. Young said she grew up in New Jersey and her mom was a “giver.”
This hardworking woman starts at 8 a.m. in her Nashville ministry and 3:30 p.m. in Lebanon.
A van has been donated to her cause.
“It’s a Godsend,” she said.
For their missions in Nashville and Lebanon there are at least 10 volunteers, the van and maybe a car or two.
“We go every Sunday, rain, sleet or snow,” Young said with a smile.
She hopes to have two more vans to use in Madison and Murfreesboro.
“And a shower truck,” she said. “It costs the homeless $15 a shower at the local gas station in Lebanon.”